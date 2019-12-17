Christmas Tree Wholesalers Wrapping Up Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- With Christmas just about a week away, Christmas tree wholesalers are wrapping up what's been a hectic, busy, but profitable last few weeks.

“You got to ship so many thousands of trees in that little period of time because they don't move Christmas back. Christmas is Christmas, so you got to produce," Jeffrey Hill of J.C. Hill Tree Farms said.

J.C. Hill Tree Farms near Orwigsburg has produced selling about 18,000 trees to retailers this year in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Newswatch 16 stopped by the farm as workers were sending out the last shipment of the season.

"Right now, we're shipping out the last load of the year. Thank God. These are all Douglas fir. They have the best aroma. Douglas fir for many, many years were the top-selling trees. Now, it's Fraser fir,” Hill said.

When you're fitting in so many orders in a short amount of time, it all comes down to efficiency. The trees come directly from the field, into the shop, and on to the truck to send out to retailers.

As the Christmas tree bustling is coming to an end, Hill says he can't wait to do one thing.

"Can't wait. Can't wait. Relax, maybe go do some Christmas shopping,” Hill said.