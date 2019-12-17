× Christmas Comes Early for Valor Clinic Foundation

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Christmas is just around the corner but at Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas, the holiday season started a little early. About 200 Heat Holder socks were dropped off thanks to Boscov’s.

“Warm clothes this time of year is, you can’t overstate how important it is to what we do, so we are grateful,” Mark Baylis of the Valor Clinic Foundation said.

The donation is part of the store’s “Making Life Warmer Project.”

Jessica Blasco is the public relations manager for Boscov’s and heard about Valor’s work with the veteran community.

“Veterans, in particular, are really close to our heart and we wanted to give back. Heat Holders are actually known as one of the warmest socks in the world so we thought it would be a perfect thing to keep everyone warm this holiday season,” Blasco said.

Now not only were the socks delivered but there was also a special surprise — donations of food and a very, merry check.

“On behalf of Gabelsville Athletic Association, they have donated to Valor Clinic a $10,000 check. Oh, that is awesome. That is a surprise,” Blasco said.

“Oh, he has tears in his eyes. Yep. He’s happy and we are happy to help,” Jennifer Smith-Fantini of the Gabelsville Athletic Association said.

The people who run Valor Clinic tell Newswatch 16, that December 31 to early spring is the hardest time to fundraise for the organization. So, this check couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We have to get to May with whatever we have in the account. So, it’s nice to hear we are going to get a little padding in the account,” Baylis said.

In addition to the socks, Valor will also deliver food to veterans in need during the holiday season.