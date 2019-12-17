× Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Provides Holiday Meals

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is providing those in need with a holiday meal. The organization and volunteers distributed food to more than 500 families at a holiday event.

“It can be a stressful time especially if you’re struggling, we want to make sure that everybody in need has a wonderful holiday meal,” executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Joe Arthur said.

“When people struggle, it shouldn’t be seen as a failure, it should be seen as something where all of us have a role to play in helping one another out during times that are difficult,” volunteer Ryan Adams said.

Each family had to register for the event. Some of those folks say this distribution gets them through the holiday season.

“I am struggling, I’m disabled now, and I no longer work, and things have changed, and you know it’s hard to make ends meet so this meal today means a lot to me,” Jeanine Vitale of Williamsport said.

“I like that they do it because it helps my family out and we are in need and we can’t get the things that we need right now,” Lucretia Baker of Williamsport said.

People who registered for the event will get a shopping cart to push down the aisles so they can pick up food just as if they were at a grocery store looking for their perfect holiday meal.

“We want to make sure folks have a place to come to, we don’t want them to miss out, we got beautiful turkeys, all the fixings: fresh produce, eggs, milk, bread, just a wonderful series of meals to help folks to get through the holidays,” Arthur said.

“The food means a lot because if I wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be able to get it right now on my own,” Baker said.

The food bank distributed more than 30,000 pounds of food at the holiday event.