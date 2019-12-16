Scranton Prep got 30 points from Senior forward Rhys Merritt in their 65-57 win over Wyoming Valley West.
Wyoming Valley West vs Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
Wyoming Area Knocks Off Scranton Prep in Boys Soccer District Playoffs
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Crestwood boys soccer
-
High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019
-
-
Wyoming Valley West Advances to District Title Game
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Wyoming Area football preps for Scranton Prep
-
-
Threats of Violence in Wyoming Valley West School District
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019