Dunmore dealt with Valley View in boys HS basketball. Cougars won 58-47.
Valley View vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Valley View Boys Outlast Mid Valley 36-34
-
Holy Cross Boys Come Back to Beat Valley View 60-55
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Valley View Girls Top Mid Valley 55-20
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
-
West Scranton vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
Pottsville vs Abington Heights boys basketball
-
High School Football: Week #13 Schedule
-
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019
-
Williamsport Boys Beat Abington Heights in Overtime 48-46