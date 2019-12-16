Talkback Extra Podcast: Pierogie or Pirohy, The Great Dumpling Debate Continues

Posted 12:30 pm, December 16, 2019

Pierogie or pirohy? The great NEPA debate is revived for the holidays.

Talkback callers have made how we pronounce one of the area’s favorite foods a controversy.

We went to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville to talk with some expert pierogie pinchers about how to say it and play some Talkback calls for them too!

