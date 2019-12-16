Super Load Headed to Destination in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A slow-moving super load is expected to arrive at its destination in Clinton County on Monday.
The industrial dryer headed for First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven began its journey from Erie more than a week ago.
It hit a snag on Sunday when the truck hauling the dryer overheated and blocked both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound for a few hours.
Drivers are urged to avoid the route of that super load in Clinton County.
41.333194 -77.653613