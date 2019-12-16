× Super Load Headed to Destination in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A slow-moving super load is expected to arrive at its destination in Clinton County on Monday.

The industrial dryer headed for First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven began its journey from Erie more than a week ago.

It hit a snag on Sunday when the truck hauling the dryer overheated and blocked both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound for a few hours.

Drivers are urged to avoid the route of that super load in Clinton County.

#YankeeDryer #SuperLoad has reached the intersection of Route 64 and Route 150 and is heading for Route 2015 (Mill Hall Road) On arrival, there will be counterflow movement that sees the load traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. @511PAErie @PennDOTNews pic.twitter.com/r9LyOK3Iyy — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) December 16, 2019