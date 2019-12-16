Scranton Fire Chief Pat DeSarno Resigns

Scranton Fire Chief Pat DeSarno

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Chief of the Scranton Fire Department has resigned his position with the city.

Chief Pat DeSarno has been criticized over the past year for his use of a city vehicle for personal use.

DeSarno admitted to using a city vehicle and gas card on a vacation trip this summer. DeSarno said he didn’t realize it was wrong because when he was appointed chief four years ago, there was no specific policy stating he couldn’t use the gas card.

DeSarno’s resignation is effective on January 3, 2020. He said he is taking a job in the private sector.

Mayor Wayne Evans says an acting chief will be appointed. Mayor-elect Paige Cognetti takes over on January 6 and would then be responsible for appointing a new chief.

