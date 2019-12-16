× School Penny Wars Raise Cash for Gifts

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in South Abington Township are in the holiday spirit. The students raised money for gifts through penny wars.

“When you put the pennies in the jug, a penny is positive points, and paper money is positive points, and silver coins are negative points,” explained sixth grader Logan Warke.

Each classroom was given a jug to collect pennies and dollar bills for Toys for Tots. All 59 students brought in change to donate, and once the penny wars ended, middle school students went to Target in Dickson City to purchase toys to donate.

“We gave each of them about $200 to spend, and at first, they were all kind of picking up small gifts, little things, and we said, ‘No, guys, you have $1,000 to spend. Buy!'” said middle school teacher Mackenzie Flanagan. “After they kind of figured out they had more money, then they started getting really excited and picking up bigger toys and finding the good deals.”

Over three weeks’ time, those 59 students raised over $1,000 through the penny wars and say next year they hope to raise even more.

“We want to do this every year, and we hope to beat the number every year. Hopefully, we’ll raise more than $1,000 next year,” said director Kevin McDonough.

While the effort by the students makes the staff proud, it also makes the students feel good to help others.

“All the kids get excited and the teachers are happy!” said fifth grader Mark Golden.

“I’m excited to give the toys for the kids!” added eighth grader Jaelyn Nelson.