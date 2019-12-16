PennDOT to Add Signs to Dangerous Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. -- For drivers in Summit Hill, the intersection of White Bear Drive and Route 902 can be a danger zone. Drivers on White Bear Drive have to stop; drivers on Route 902 do not.

"It's a bad intersection. You got to really be careful, people on the (Route) 902 part go way too fast," said Lansford resident Michael Kafkalas.

Back in May, a crash here sent one man to the hospital with severe injuries.

The borough council asked PennDOT to do a traffic study to see if new or updated traffic signs were needed.

"They actually told us that based off of new engineering standards that the way the intersection was constructed would have never been done today," said council member Billy O'Gurek.

O'Gurek says the cause of that crash in May is probably the biggest issue with this intersection. Some drivers assume it is a four-way stop rather than a two-way stop intersection.

PennDOT plans to make the two stop signs on White Bear Drive bigger, while also adding a sign behind each stop sign indicating that this is a two-way intersection. they will also add another sign on both sides of Route 902 reminding drivers to slow down ahead of the intersection.

Kathleen Elston drove through the intersection every day for 30 years and she's thrilled to see PennDOT make improvements.

"You just start going down the hill and you kind of forget if you don't drive that White Bear, you don't realize how hard it is to get out because you got to be careful and I've often almost got hit," Elston said.

The borough hopes to see PennDOT crews begin work around the start of the new year.