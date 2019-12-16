Newtown High Wins Football Championship on 7th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Massacre

Posted 9:44 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, December 16, 2019

On Saturday, the Newtown High School in Connecticut won its football championship on the 7th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre.

NEWTON, C.T. — December 14 is normally clouded with sadness, in Newtown, Connecticut. It’s the anniversary of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.

But this Saturday — the seventh anniversary of the tragedy — ended with jubilation because the Newtown High football team rallied in the final seconds to win the Class LL state championship.

Playing on a foggy field, the Newtown Nighthawks trailed Darien as the clock wound down, but quarterback Jack Street connected with receiver Riley Ward for a 36-yard pass to win the game 13-7, CNN affiliate WTIC reported.

“It was surreal,” Pete Paguaga told CNN. “It was a movie ending. I’m still searching for words to process what I saw.”

Newtown last won a championship in 1992.

Newtown became a byword in the national discussion of gun violence after a 20-year-old man walked into Sandy Hook Elementary armed with several guns on December 14, 2012.

He shot and killed 26 people, including 20 students, before killing himself. Earlier in the day, he’d killed his mother.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.