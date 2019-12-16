× Judge: Scranton Overtaxed for Years

SCRANTON, Pa. — A ruling that will affect everyone who pays taxes in Scranton.

A judge has determined the city has been overtaxing its residents for years and must now cut down on the taxes it collects.

This all stems from a lawsuit filed against the city in 2017 by a group of residents.

They argued Act 511 taxes charged by the city exceeded a limit set by the state.

The judge agreed ruling the city has been overcharging on the tax since 2015.

The city has been ordered to set aside tens of millions of dollars.

Scranton must also lower its Act 511 tax going forward.