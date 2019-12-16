Happy Birthday, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Posted 4:36 pm, December 16, 2019, by

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER — Janet Weis Children’s Hospital has been a staple of the Danville area for 25 years. The hospital opened at Geisinger Medical Center on December 14, 1994. Patients and staff celebrated the anniversary on Monday with a party.

“We give a free lunch to all our employees and we invite people down for a celebration,” Dr. Michael Ryan said.

Last week, volunteers created Courage Capes for children admitted to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Capes were given to patients at the party. Sarah Rice, age 2, likes hers.

“I think it’s awesome because she was born at 30 weeks. Her cape says ‘strength’ and that’s the truth,” Katie Rice said.

“It’s great that they’re doing this for the kids. The Courage Capes are really neat. I think it’s a great idea to boost their self-esteem a bit, it’s awesome,” John Elliott.

Related Story
Volunteers Create Courage Capes for Young Emergency Room Patients

Patients learned about their new capes during storytime. Dr. Michael Ryan is the former leader of Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. He read “The Courage Cape,” which was written in honor of the 25th birthday of Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The book is dedicated to Dr. Ryan.

“Unbeknownst to me, I was also the main character, the doctor in the book,” Dr. Ryan said. “It was incredibly special. It was a great honor. It was probably the biggest honor in my life.”

Every child admitted to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital over the next year will receive a copy of “The Courage Cape.”

“I think it’s awesome. I love the idea. It gives us an opportunity to get out of the room, have fun and lets the kids know that even though they are here, they aren’t missing out on anything,” Rice said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.