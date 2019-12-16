Grocery Store Closed Again Due to Power Dispute at Lackawanna County Shopping Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A shopping center in Lackawanna County closed over the weekend when power was shut off.

There's no word whether it will open on Monday, Dec. 16.

The owner of Sugerman's Plaza says the power problem is because of a dispute with the power company rates.

The manager of a grocery store in the plaza, P&R Discounts, says it will be closed again on Monday.

41.504517 -75.578407