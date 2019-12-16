Food Drive Helping Many in Minersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. -- For more than three decades, thousands of people in Minersville have been fed for free during the holiday season.

"Three years ago, I was on my way to a Christmas party and suddenly while I was driving, I came to the realization that I was going to attend this really nice Christmas and I looked around our community and wondered at that point in time how many people would be struggling to provide holiday food for themselves and their family," said founder Edward Butler.

It was at that time that Edward Butler founded the Minersville Area Food Drive Committee. Every year from December to February, the committee collects food through donations and grants to provide those who are struggling financially with meals during the holidays.

"We have a lot of people in town right now who are very, very in need of food. They have children that are going to school and getting their meals at school, but what happens on a weekend? We're in a poverty area here," said treasurer Peggy Butler.

This year, the committee has already fed 70 families and there's still plenty of food left to help others until February. Butler adds that the help from volunteers has kept the committee going and stabilized.

"It's for the greater good of your fellow human being. I know that sounds a little hokey, but it's really true."

If you'd like to donate, you can call 570-544-2739.