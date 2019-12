Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Veterans can enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee this holiday season thanks to Dunkin.

Folks put together care packages for veterans today at the Dunkin along South River Street in Plains Township.

The care packages include a ton of coffee.

Dunkin also gave a check to Valor Clinic Foundation.

The foundation is a group providing assistance including medical help to veterans.

