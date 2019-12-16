× Children & Youth Services Spreads Christmas Cheer

SUNBURY, Pa. — Presents cover almost every inch of the floor in a room at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. This is Northumberland County Children and Youth Services’ 33rd Christmas program.

“We are helping families in need who don’t have the means to get bikes or beds or winter coats for their children. We’re able to have community members sponsor that for the children so they get what they need,” Carla Clark said.

This year Children and Youth was able to provide gifts to more than 400 families, which equals out to more than 800 kids.

“We have a lot of sponsors such as churches, business organizations, schools who are sponsoring children who are needy within our community,” Clark said.

Children and Youth caseworkers refer families they work with to the Christmas program.

“It helps. How much does it help? A lot,” Wanda Hightower said.

Wanda Hightower of Mount Carmel appreciates the help. She is raising her five grandchildren.

“I didn’t want them to go into the system, so I changed my life around. Family is important,” Hightower said.

“I’m currently living with my parents, so this program is really, really helpful,” Amber Baney said.

Organizers say this is the only time of year that most people are happy to see Children and Youth Services.