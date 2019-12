Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, PA. -- Supporters of President Trump gathered Monday outside representative Matt Cartwright's office in Wilkes-Barre.

The U.S. rep had vocalized his pro-impeachment views recently.

Shortly after the anti-impeachment group showed up, impeachment supporters countered that protest on the opposite street corner.

A representative from Cartwright's office came out to speak with the group to hear their views later in Wilkes-Barre.