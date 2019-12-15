Vandals Break Christmas Display in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Vandals struck a Christmas display in Monroe County. They allegedly broke parts of the display along Ann Street in Stroudsburg.
The vandals also took the heads off a few snowmen. The department says the damage will be repaired and this scrooge won’t ruin their holiday spirit.
The display is set to open as scheduled tomorrow here in Monroe County.
40.983962 -75.194325
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Keepin’ it classy as usual Monroe county! You never disappoint. 💩😷