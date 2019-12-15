Truck Hauling Industrial Dryer Creates Traffic Problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A super load inching its way into our area has created a traffic headache for drivers in Clinton County.

There is a video of the truck hauling an industrial dryer through the north-central part of the state late last week.

The dryer, used to make tissue paper, is headed to First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven.

According to PennDOT, the superload overheated and blocked both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound near Lock Haven for a few hours Sunday night.

Both lanes are now open, but traffic problems are expected to continue until the Yankee dryer's delivery tomorrow in Clinton County.