A man was killed late Saturday night when he was hit by a Norfolk Southern train in Scranton.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in an area near Meridian Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The coroner has not released the name of the victim, but he does say the victim was in his 30’s and a resident of the city.

So far, police in Scranton haven’t said why the man was on the train tracks.