Police Searching for Burglar in Luzerne County

EXETER, Pa. — Police are looking for the person responsible for recent burglaries in part of Luzerne County.

Officers believe two homes along Lincoln Street in Exeter were burglarized in the last week.

A photo from a viewer shows a door window smashed out after the crook tried to break into the home.

Residents nearby say this is usually a quiet neighborhood.

“I mean this is, as you can see, it’s a nice block, nice neighborhood. Usually when the weather is warmer people are sitting outside on their front porch. I don’t know who’s house was hit, it wasn’t mine thankfully…I feel bad for the houses that were hit, especially this time of year, I mean it’s the season of giving, and you just don’t like to hear when something like that happens,” neighbor Rich White said.

No word on what the burglar got away with in Luzerne County.

