More Than 50 Drivers Participate in Toys for Tots Christmas Cruise

Posted 10:29 pm, December 15, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Car enthusiasts came out in full force in Lackawanna County for the second annual Toys for Tots Christmas Cruise.

More than 50 drivers showed off their rides and donated a new toy for children in need.

The cruise took off from Sheetz in Dunmore and made its way to Nay Aug Park in Scranton to take in the holiday light spectacular.

"It means the world to me that everybody can come out especially on a cold night. You know a lot of people have their cars away, but everybody brought them out tonight. It means the world that we're able to give back to people," Michael Dimatteo said.

Even some cars were decorated for the season here in Lackawanna County.

