SCRANTON, Pa. — A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car in Scranton.

According to the Lackawanna county coroner, 57-year-old Peter Rafalko was hit by a car at the corner of Moosic Street and Crown Avenue Saturday night around 7:00.

Rafalko was taken to the hospital but passed away Sunday night from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues here in Scranton.