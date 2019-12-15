× In Your Neighborhood

Christmas Flea Market

The holiday is right around the corner, so if you still have some shopping to do, head to Luzerne County, Saturday, December 21. Transfiguration Ukrainian Church Hall in Nanticoke will be home to a Christmas Flea Market. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. There you’ll find all the festive fixings such as trees, lights, garland and wreaths. Plus find all the toys, gifts and stocking stuffers you need. Parking and admission are free.

Pizza with Santa

What’s better than Santa Claus? Pizza paired with jolly old Saint Nick. Stroudsburg United Methodist Church will host Pizza with Santa, Saturday, December 21, at 6 p.m. While there, enjoy pizza, photos with Santa and much more. Admission is $5, which will get you two slices of pizza and a soft drink. Children under 5 are free. Proceeds go toward the remaining Bell Tower repair bill.