House Fire Leaves Mother and Son in the Hospital

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- “My girlfriend called me right and she said is it your house, I hung up the phone quick and I looked out, and the flames where those guys are standing,” neighbor Joan Catizone said.

A home in Butler Township near Ashland destroyed by flames Sunday, with firefighters from across Schuylkill County responding to the blaze. According to firefighters it took nearly two hours to put the fire out.

“It came in and it was fully involved when I got here. The guys did a heck of a job here doing what we did that we could save what we could,” Lavelle Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Jason Reichwein said.

A viewer shared a video with Newswatch 16 where smoke can be seen pouring out of the home. One of the challenges facing firefighters, the lack of water in the area.

“The one thing with water is there's no water around here, there's no hydrants, we had to tank water in from tankers and different companies around here,” Reichwein said.

Despite the home being fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, neighbors say they went right inside to help those that were trapped in the building.

“It was blowing pretty badly, the flames were coming way out. I'll tell you what I don't know who those three guys are but they need a medal the way they went in there and got her out of there and everything,” Catizone said.

The fire chief confirms that a mother and her adult son were inside at the time of the fire, and crews were able to pull them out. They were flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for treatment.