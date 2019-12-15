Fundraiser Helps Provide Christmas Gifts for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A non-profit in Lackawanna County held a fundraiser to benefit children in need of a little holiday hope.

Presence from Prison held a happy hour at Backyard Ale House featuring pizza and drinks.

The organization works year-round to ensure children whose parents are incarcerated are still recognized on holidays like birthdays and Christmas.

Organizers say it's important to shine a light on an issue often not talked about.

"You know, to open the eyes of our community members to realize there are kids right in our neighborhoods who are internally suffering because they don't have mom or dad during this time of year as well," Mina Ardestani of Scranton said.

Money raised will help provide Christmas gifts for kids here in Lackawanna County.