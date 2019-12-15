Dozens of Cars Egged in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- Pieces of eggshell still line Catawissa Avenue in Sunbury. According to borough police, they received reports of 30 cars egged sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

"We came out and these first four cars were all egged, some were on the sides, some were on the back of the cars. It was really sporadic it wasn't like a cluster of cars it was all down the street," Shantelle Mullins of Sunbury said.

According to police reports, egged cars were reported in the 400, 500 and 600 block of Catawissa Avenue, but here in the 300 block is where the culprits decided to ditch their evidence.

"It wasn't like a regular size dozen carton it was like the industrial size case, like a layer that probably held like 36 eggs on it," Cheyenne Walburn of Sunbury said.

It's a similar scene in a neighborhood in Northumberland. Police received reports of 10 cars hit on Knight Street. The vandalism happened sometime before 5:30 Saturday morning when a volunteer firefighter was heading out on a fire call.

"I didn't really have time to take care of it at the moment, but when I came back I immediately cleaned off my car, my girlfriends car, the neighbors car, started to do a little inventory and realized all but three cars on our block were egged," James Braine of Northumberland said.

The two neighborhoods affected are about two miles apart, and many people we asked believe teenagers are responsible.

"The fact that it happened in multiple areas, I mean this is the same school district, all these kids go to school together," Braine said.

Neighbors say the rain Saturday prevented the egg splatter from causing more damage to the cars, but nonetheless, police are asking for help from the public to find the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunbury police at 570-286-4584 or the Northumberland police at 570-473-8446.