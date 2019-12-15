Annual Tharptown Christmas Festival Brings Holiday Joy to Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of Northumberland County was transformed into a winter wonderland Sunday.

The annual Tharptown Christmas Festival turns this part of Coal Township into a large holiday display.

The exhibit features everyone’s favorite characters including the Peanuts Gang and Disney princesses.

The festival also features traditional decorations like nutcrackers and Santa Claus.

"I think it’s pretty cool how it’s like really creative. It’s fun to come out and just look at all the lights with everybody," Makayla Adams of Kulpmont said.

The festival continues until 8:00 p.m. in Northumberland County.