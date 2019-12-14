× Traffic Light Out for the Remainder of the Year

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A traffic light expected to be out for the remainder of the year in Luzerne County is back up and running.

The light at this intersection along Wilkes-Barre township boulevard near Kohls and Sheetz was knocked out earlier in the week when a tractor-trailer took out the signal’s control box.

Police expected repairs to be delayed until after the new year because the part necessary to complete the fix wasn’t available.

The light is now repaired, and traffic is back to normal in Luzerne County.