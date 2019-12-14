Shop With A Cop Program Embraces More Than Just Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State troopers accompanied kids to do a little holiday shopping in Luzerne County.

It's all part of the Shop With a Cop program.

The Troop 'N' Community Services unit partnered up with the Hazle Township Walmart to help less fortunate kids buy gifts for their family members.

But officers say the program isn't just about shopping, it's also about building strong relationships with children in the community.

"It's building relationships. It's bridging the gap between today's youth and law enforcement. We're definitely turning a lot of heads here at Walmart. It's a great community event and the kids are having fun. I think the troopers are having a little bit more fun,” trooper Anthony Petroski said.

The Shop With a Cop program is funded by a grant through Walmart.