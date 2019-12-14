More Than 950 Families Receive Holiday Food Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Less fortunate families in the Hazleton area will have a holiday meal on their table thanks to Catholic Social Services.

Volunteers distributed the ingredients for a traditional Christmas dinner at our Lady of Grace, Queen of Heaven Church in Luzerne County.

"We couldn't do it without the support of the community. It’s truly a community effort. Volunteers who help make it happen food coming from the Weinberg Regional Food Bank and then from other donations of churches and organizations together," Neil Oberto of Hazleton said.

More than 950 families received the holiday food items in Hazleton.