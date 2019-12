× Local History Holiday Emporium Features Variety of Gifts

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers searching for the perfect gift for those friends and family members proud of their Lackawanna County Heritage stopped by the Catlin House in Scranton Saturday.

The Lackawanna Historical Society’s local history holiday emporium featured a variety of gift ideas for history buffs.

Local authors also had their books up for grabs at the marketplace in Lackawanna County.