Celebrating Wreaths Across America Day

Posted 6:21 pm, December 14, 2019, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated across our region and the country Saturday.

The Sons of AMVETS Post 59 in Luzerne County held their annual Wreaths Across America ceremony in Hanover Township.

The day is held each December to remember and honor veterans.

Wreaths were placed outside of the old Lynwood School to commemorate those who have served our country.

"It gets bigger and better every year. And once again, we come for one purpose only - remembering and honoring our American veterans," Mike Truszkowski of Easton said.

Wreaths were also placed upon veterans’ graves in other locations across our area including Scranton and Tunkhannock.

