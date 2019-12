Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman had to be rescued from an SUV that went off the road in Schuylkill County.

The vehicle went over the embankment at the intersection of Lofty and Mile Hill Roads near McAdoo Thursday night.

The woman was carried up the steep hill and rushed to the hospital.

There's no word on here name or her condition after the crash in Schuylkill County.