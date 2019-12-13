Mother, Five-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Murder-Suicide in Luzerne County

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A mother and child were found dead in a car in what state police are calling a murder-suicide in Luzerne County.
According to officials, that woman and child are Christina Tyler, 31, and her five-year-old daughter Olivia Tyler, both of Wilkes-Barre.
They were found dead inside a car just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township around 7 a.m. on Friday.
Right now, they are calling this a murder-suicide investigation and say no one else was involved.
The car was towed away from the area at about 10 a.m. on Friday.
State police haven't released more information at this point, but they tell us this is an ongoing investigation and should have more details for us later.
41.199441 -75.821988
1 Comment
peatermoss
Terrible