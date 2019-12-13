Mother, Five-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Murder-Suicide in Luzerne County

Posted 10:39 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, December 13, 2019

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The bodies of a young girl and a woman were discovered early Friday morning in a car parked alongside a road in Luzerne County.

State police say that woman and child are Christina Tyler, 31, and her five-year-old daughter Olivia Tyler, both of Wilkes-Barre.

According to officials, they were found dead inside a car just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Right now, they are calling this a murder-suicide investigation and say no one else was involved.

The car was towed away from the area at about 10 a.m. on Friday.

State police haven’t released more information at this point, but they tell us this is an ongoing investigation and should have more details for us later.

