Luzerne County District Attorney Rules Police Involved Shooting Justified

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Luzerne County's District Attorney says the killing of a young man by police earlier this month was justified.

According to District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

It all started when 20-year-old Jordan Oliver took a fifteen-year-old girl at knifepoint outside Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Police showed up and the girl was told to get into a police vehicle then Oliver sprayed police with mace and jumped into the driver's seat of the police SUV.

Officers fired shots at the SUV with Oliver and the girl inside.

Oliver took off eventually getting out of the SUV with the girl.

They ran into a wooded area a couple of miles from the school.

Police caught up with Oliver and the girl.

Oliver had a hold of her and claimed to have a gun.

Multiple officers opened fire and killed Oliver.

Luzerne County's DA ruled the girl was in danger and police were justified in killing Oliver.

