Local Businessman Donates Over 500 Pairs of Shoes to Elementary Students

KINGSLEY, Pa — The holiday season has many in our area giving back to their communities, but one businessman in Susquehanna county returned to his former school this week to give students a special gift.

The gymnasium inside Mountain View Elementary was turned into a shoe store this week as boxes upon boxes of sneakers and boots were given to students who attend the school.

“The didn’t really realize that they were going to come and pick out a really nice, good quality shoe for absolutely free. Some of our students here are so needy, it was just really really nice to see,” said Adrienne Brown, a fifth-grade teacher at the school.

Each student was fitted for a pair of sneakers or boots they were able to pick out on their own to take home with them free of charge thanks to a former Mountain View student.

“Mr. Diaz is an alumnus of Mountain View, and I was his teacher. So to be able to have one of my former students to come back and to give to the community the way that he is giving to our community is just overwhelming,” said principal Dr. Christopher Lake.

Adam Diaz is a businessman from Montrose. He donated the shoes, hats, and gloves to the 530 students, aged Pre-K to sixth grade. He didn’t want to speak on camera, saying this is all about the kids and the joy it brings to them.

“I was truly excited. I actually needed a pair of boots for over the holidays for snow shoveling, just outside playing. And I was just marveled by being able to get a pair of free boots,” explained Hudson Bain, a sixth-grader.

“I was overwhelmed. Tears came to my eyes, just to know that we were able to give these things to our students who often don’t have this opportunity,” explained Lake.

“All the teachers that were walking in and out in the pairs…their hearts were so full, tears in their eyes, they have to walk out because it’s emotional to see something like this,” added Brown.

Every Mountain View Elementary student is now decked out with a new pair of shoes just in time for Christmas.