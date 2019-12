Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COALDALE, Pa. -- A man charged with sexually assaulting two little girls in Schuylkill County will spend up to 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Peter Sorokaput of Lansford to up to 60 years on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to raping those girls at a home in Coaldale back in 2018.

The children were seven and four years old at the time of the abuse in Schuylkill County.