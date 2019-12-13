UPDATE: Route 11 Back Open After Deadly Crash in Snyder County

Posted 5:18 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, December 13, 2019

The coroner has been called to a deadly crash in Snyder County.

UPDATE: The southbound lanes of Route 11 near Port Trevorton reopened around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a deadly crash in Snyder County.

That multi-vehicle crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday on Route 11 near Port Trevorton.

Both southbound lanes of Route 11 are closed between Peffer Valley Road and Route 2006 (Chapman Hollow Road).

One northbound lane was for about four hours. Both northbound lanes are back open.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while troopers investigate the deadly wreck.

According to PennDOT, a truck detour is in place using Route 35 to Route 104.

The cause of the deadly wreck is under investigation here in Snyder County.

