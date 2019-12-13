Christkindl Market: A Mifflinburg Tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. -- Once a year, Mifflinburg is transformed into a German Christmas market.

Christkindl Market is in its 31st year and it has become a tradition for people all over our area.

"I was in Germany for two years in the military. This brings back memories. A lot of memories here, and the food is fantastic," said Bobby Deibert, Nescopeck.

There are around 100 vendors lining Market Street in Mifflinburg.

Most of them are selling traditional German crafts and food.

"We have raclette cheese that we melt on bread. We also use the raclette cheese to make cheese bites. We also have German mac and cheese," said Drew Wagner, Das Hauf Haus.

Al Zaborney of Nanticoke loves the food.

"First stop is the vegetable soup up there, walk around and the mushrooms are the second. Other than that, having a good time," said Zaborney.

Saint Nikolaus walks around the festival and if you're lucky he will give you a gold coin.

"The good news is, most everyone I`ve spoken to has been good. But the few that step up and say no, I tell them I do give bonus points for honesty," said Saint Nikolaus.

And where would Saint Nikolaus be without his reindeer?

For the first time, you can have your picture taken with these guys all proceeds going to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.

It`s wet and rainy at Christkindl Market but people tell Newswatch 16 that doesn`t bother them one bit.

"Weather would not keep me away, we were ready for pouring down rain if we had to be," said Deibert.

Christkindl Market runs through Saturday in Mifflinburg.