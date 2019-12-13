× Arrest Made After Stabbing in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A stabbing in Hazleton has one person in critical condition and another behind bars.

Police believe Marlin Batista, 43, stabbed a man, 23, outside of a home on Locust Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Batista is facing aggravated assault charges.

Investigators say the victim was transferred to a trauma center after the stabbing in Luzerne County.