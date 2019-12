Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A mini-mart robber is on the run in Luzerne County.

Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre was hit just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say at least one person got away with cash, drove to East End Boulevard near Bear Creek, and ditched the car.

Police found the cash but are still looking for that robber.