× Power To Save: Salvation Army Supports Local Communities

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are lots of different ways to donate to the Salvation Army, but have you ever wondered where your donation goes?

When you drop cash into one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles, you’re helping to fund the Salvation Army Corps community center and the programs provided there.

“A lot of people don’t know it, but we look to fund the whole year from what we get from the kettles,” said Major Robert Schmig.

If you purchase or donate clothes to the family thrift store, you are also helping.

“This is how we fund our program. The adult rehabilitation center is 100 percent funded through the collection process and resale of donated goods. That’s how we keep our doors open,” Major Mark Unruh said.

We visited the Scranton locations to learn more about where your donations are going and what the greatest needs are. The upcoming Angel Tree assistance program helps families in need provide gifts to kids for Christmas.

The Scranton location serves about 300 families each year. Needy families with kids ages newborn to 12 years old are eligible to participate.

“The biggest need right now would be clothing. We make sure every child gets two toys and an outfit. As you can tell, we have plenty of toys but clothes, we don’t seem like we get as much,” Major Karen Schmig said.

Major Robert Schmig tells us that red kettle donations are running 11 percent behind last year.

“One of the things that worked against us this year is where Thanksgiving landed. A lot of the national agreements we have with chain stores say that we don’t start until Black Friday.”

Whether you donate clothing to the Angel Tree assistance program or pick up a few things at your local family thrift store, you’re helping those in need where you live.

“It’s all local,” Maj. Unruh added. “The person that drives through our parking lot and drops off clothing out back, that’s coming in here.”