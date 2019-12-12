Old Forge Police Searching for Man Suspected of Breaking into Vehicles, Stealing Gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Officers in Lackawanna County are searching for a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles.

Old Forge police say those break-ins happened early Wednesday morning on Seaman and Drakes Lanes.

Several vehicles were broken into.

They believe someone took a gun from one of those vehicles.

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance photo. It was taken around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Old Forge.