Neighbors Nervous After Brazen Porch Pirate Steals Package

Hanover Township, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are looking for the person caught on camera, brazenly stealing a package off the porch of a home in the middle of the day, while awaiting car sits on the street out front.

Hanover Township police say the theft happened on Colonels Road in the Marion Terrace section in Hanover Township around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors say this bold crime makes them apprehensive.

“They`re very brazen if they can do that during the middle of the day and are they that desperate, for money or for whatever it`s going to get them,” said Mary Lee Yateshin.

“It`s pretty scary. I mean, no fear, they aren`t concerned about people,” said Ron Priestman.

People worry about the holiday season here, porch pirates are on the lookout for unattended packages while homeowners are away.

“You`re working and you come home and you hope to have your packages there, you would hope that nobody`s taking them but unfortunately that`s the world we live in today,” said Priestman.

Duane Swantkowski agrees, saying with more people shopping online, this type of crime is on the rise.

“It`s happening all over, it`s happening all over,” said Swantkowski. “You got to watch. When we get a package we make sure we`re at home, try to get, so yeah, it`s tough.”

To prevent these types of thefts, Amazon will ship packages to participating Rite Aid’s and GNC`s where people can come and pick their deliveries up.

“I think that`s a good idea,” said Priestman. “I mean, it`s unfortunate that it has to come to that but I think that`s a good idea.”