Mullaney Has Molded Pottsville Into A Basketball Powerhouse In The Last 12 Years

Nick Schlitzer and Travis Blankenhorn are just a just a few names at the top of the list in the Tide record book, but this powerhouse basketball program in Pottsville has many stars and contributors over the last 12 years winning 8 Schuylkill league titles.

Dave Mullaney (263-71 record) was an assistant at Pleasant Valley, and East Stroudburg South and then at Wilkes before arriving at the Mecca. He has been winning ever since.

"We are just trying to surround ourselves with good people and work really hard, and we have been really fortunate to have some really good players over the years. We continue to have a few good ones and hopefully that will continue," said Dave.

Four seniors return from a team that went (25-4) a season ago. Won a District XI in 5A and advanced to the state quarterfinals eventually losing to Archbishop Wood by 12.

"He is a great coach. He taught me a lot. I just go and practice and try to do what he tells me to do, and he hasn't proven me wrong yet," said Mason.

"Talk about your four seniors and what you're hoping to accomplish come March? We are hoping here that we can make a run like we did last year. I think that we have a group of guys to do it. We are all ready. We got some new guys on varsity this year and they are ready to make plays and do what they have always been doing," said Riley.

In Dave Mullaney's 12 years of coaching here at Pottsville he's won at an 80 percent level and in 9 of those 12 seasons he has 20 or more wins and two seasons we're very special where the Tide finished with a record of (28-1) and both times finishing as the #1 team in the Super 16.

"What is it like playing in this venue? Obviously the "Mecca" of high school basketball-Martz Hall. You know every once in a while you walk around the top and remember that you get to come here everyday. You try not to take it for granted but it's just a great venue and we like playing here," added Dave.

Pottsville plays the best to be the best. So far a loss to MCS Charter and a win over Berks Catholic. They travel to Clarks Summit on Friday to face Abington Heights. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports reporting from Schuylkill County.