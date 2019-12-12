‘Moms Demand Action’ Holds Vigil for Those Affected by Gun Violence

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A vigil Thursday in Scranton marking a tragic anniversary and remembering those who have been affected by gun violence.

People gathered at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church to mark seven years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Participants at the vigil held by the Luzerne and Lackawanna County Chapter of m"Moms Demand Action" read off names of the children and educators who died in the mass shooting.

Children's books were collected at the vigil to donate to local first-grade students in Scranton.

 

