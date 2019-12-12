Man Found Guilty, Sentenced in Lycoming County Shovel Murder

Posted 2:45 pm, December 12, 2019

Graham Norby-Vardac

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Virginia was found guilty Wednesday on murder charges for a killing committed in Lycoming County.

Graham Norby-Vardac, 26, of Alexandria, Virginia was immediately sentenced to two concurrent life sentences.

Norby-Vardac was accused of breaking into Donald Kleese’s home in Cogan Station back in April of 2017. He killed the 82-year-old man by beating him with a shovel.

Norby-Vardac went on the run and was picked up a few days later at the Canadian border.

